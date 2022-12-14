FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man was injured when he was pinned by a portion of a tree late Tuesday afternoon south of Cochranton.
Emergency responders were called to a wooded area off Bauer Lane in Fairfield Township, about 2 miles south of Cochranton, around 4:40 p.m., according to Crawford County 911 emergency radio traffic.
The 66-year-old man was operating a backhoe when a portion of a tree rolled off the backhoe’s bucket into the seating area of the backhoe, pinning the man’s right leg, Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department confirmed.
Cochranton and Vernon Central volunteer fire departments were called to the scene along with Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
Emergency personnel were able to get the tree off the man and he was transported via ambulance to Meadville Medical Center, Schell said. The man was conscious and alert at the time of transport, Schell said.
