EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — An Adamsville Road resident was killed after reportedly being ejected from his vehicle in a crash earlier today.
John P. Mercier, 40, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Adamsville Road, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Schell said Mercier lost control of the pick-up truck he was driving due to icy roads, resulting in the vehicle rolling over and Mercier's ejection.
The coroner said Mercier suffered blunt force trauma to the head and neck as a result of the crash. Mercier was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to Schell.
The crash occurred around a mile from Mercier's own home on Adamsville Road, according to Schell. The coroner said the closest address to where the rollover took place was on the 10000-block of Adamsville Road.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.