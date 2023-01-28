SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake area man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night near the intersection of routes 6 and 618 in Sadsbury Township, just west of Conneaut Lake.

Tyson Phillips, 36, was in the middle of the road on Route 6, when he was hit at 8:34 p.m., according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Alan Flick of Conneaut Lake, was traveling west on Route 6 when Flick saw first saw a dog in the road and then a pedestrian, police said.

Phillips was not wearing any reflective clothing, police said. Roads also were snow-covered and snow was falling at the time, according to police.

Phillips was transported to a trauma center hospital in critical condition, police said.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

 

