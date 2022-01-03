The 22-year-old man who was shot by police last week as they attempted to serve a warrant has been released from the hospital and transferred to Crawford County jail, according to state police at Meadville.
The update on the man, whose name has not been released, was issued this morning by police but did not specify when the transfer took place.
The man was shot Dec. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. when police arrived at a Hayfield Township residence in the 18,000 block of Birch Drive to serve an arrest warrant for charges related to a previous domestic incident.
Troopers arriving at the residence encountered the man armed with a gun, according to a police statement released last week. Troopers then discharged their firearms, striking the man.
Neither the original police statement on the incident last week nor the update issued Monday provided details regarding how many troopers were involved or how many shots were fired, nor did the statements offer any description of the injuries the man sustained.
No additional information will be released until investigation of the incident is complete, according to Trooper Andrew Hacke. The man’s name has been withheld because no charges related to the Dec. 26 incident have been filed against him, Hacke said.
After the man was shot, troopers rendered first aid, according to police, and the man was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
“Upon conclusion of this investigation the Crawford County District Attorney will review the case, all forensic reports, and make a charging recommendation,” the police press release issued today stated. “The Pennsylvania State Police requests the public to remain patient, we are actively investigating this incident and are providing all investigative updates to the District Attorney’s office as appropriate.”