A Meadville man is behind bars accused of fleeing from police in his Jeep and running multiple red lights in connection with an incident late Monday morning at a Vernon Township auto dealership.
Faizon Marcel McClure, 24, of 447 Terrace St., is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bond following his arrest by Vernon Township Police Department.
Vernon police were called to Griffin Motors Co., 11031 Perry Highway, at 11:10 a.m. for a person who was causing a disturbance for unknown reasons, according to the arrest affidavit.
Chief Randy Detzel spotted the man’s Jeep Renegade headed south on Perry Highway and driving erratically near the car dealership. When Detzel attempted a traffic stop, the man apparently fled at a high rate of speed and shortly afterward Detzel discontinued the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
At about 11:20 a.m., Vernon Officer Robert Grasso radioed that McClure had returned to Griffin Motors, the affidavit said. Grasso attempted to stop the Jeep as it went east on routes 6, 19 and 322, but it sped through red traffic signals at the highway’s intersections of Shaw Avenue and Route 102, the affidavit said.
The Jeep then continued east over Smock Bridge and north on the French Creek Parkway with Meadville Police Department officers attempting to stop the vehicle, the affidavit said. Meadville officers followed the vehicle to 447 Terrace St. and Pennsylvania State Police also assisted, the affidavit said.
Police took McClure into custody inside his residence at 447 Terrace St. without incident, the affidavit said.
McClure was charged by Vernon police with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and one count of disorderly conduct, and three summary counts of failing to obey traffic control signals and one summary count of reckless driving.
McClure was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and placed in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges June 22.