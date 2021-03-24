A man whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail will face theft and drug charges in court for the alleged theft of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, following a preliminary hearing Monday.
All charges against Christopher C. Thebeau, 25, were bound over to court following a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Thebeau was found operating the allegedly stolen vehicle on Feb. 16 by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
In addition, Thebeau was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and was found in possession of a small amount of THC (the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana) wax, according to the criminal complaints, as well as drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana and THC wax.
Thebeau is facing a third-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; three misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and a summary offense charge of careless driving.
If convicted of all charges, he could face up to nine years, six months and 60 days imprisonment and fines totaling $26,025.
Charges against Thebeau were filed by state police. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.