A 31-year-old man charged with causing more than $5,000 in damage to a vehicle near Diamond Park last month is headed to trial.
Nickolas Stephen Wiltanger, described as homeless in court documents, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.
Meadville Police Department charged Wiltanger after he allegedly damaged a 2008 Toyota Camry shortly after noon on Aug. 11. The vehicle was located adjacent to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 346 Chestnut St., according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Wiltanger is accused of intentionally damaging the front driver window and door frame of the vehicle.
Wiltanger faces a single felony charge of criminal mischief.
A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Wiltanger remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.