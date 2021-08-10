An Oil City man faces a half-dozen drug charges after being stopped in Titusville over the weekend due to a traffic violation, only to be found in possession of nearly 3 ounces of methamphetamine and other items, according to Titusville police.
Isaac Charles Roberts, 28, was arraigned Sunday morning before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino after Titusville Police Department stopped him at approximately 2:36 a.m.
Roberts allegedly drove his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox on several streets in the southern portion of the downtown area before being stopped by police on St. John Street, a one-block street that connects South Perry Street and South Franklin Street just north of Oil Creek. The license plate lights of Roberts’ vehicle were allegedly not working, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.
Roberts allegedly had approximately 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine when he was stopped, according to the criminal complaint. In addition, police said he possessed marijuana and pipes for smoking both marijuana and meth.
Roberts faces a felony charge for possession with intent to deliver. He also faces five misdemeanor charges, consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.
Roberts remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.