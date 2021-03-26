A Woodcock Township man is headed to court on charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly broke into his place of work and did not deposit money given to him that was meant for his employer.
All charges against Mark Eric Rogers, 36, of 15124 Schutz Road, were bounded over to court in a pair of preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Rogers has two separate cases against him, one for a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, and another over two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
In the former case, Rogers is accused of breaking into Kebert Construction Co., located on the 19000 block of Cochranton Road in West Mead Township, on Nov. 19, 2019, when it was not open in order to retrieve his paycheck. According to the affidavit, Rogers entered through a window and rummaged through a secretary's desk.
In the latter case, Rogers allegedly was given $1,928.67 from a client for the delivery of construction material by Kebert Construction but did not turn this money over to the company secretary or place it in a designated lockbox.
If convicted of all charges, Rogers could face up to 20 years in prison and fines totaling $45,000.
Charges were filed by West Mead Township Police Department. Rogers is free on unsecured bail of $10,000 in the trespass case and unsecured bail of $5,000 in the theft case.