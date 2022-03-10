CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — A man who allegedly fired on Pennsylvania State Police troopers after barricading himself inside his home following a domestic dispute is deceased.
The suspect, a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound at 5:50 a.m. today by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
State police at Meadville arrived at the home on Pendelton Drive, about 2 miles south of Cambridge Springs, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman at the home had contacted police at 9:47 p.m. to report she and her husband were in a domestic dispute.
When troopers arrived, the woman told police her husband was the only other person inside the home, state police said.
As troopers began to approach the home’s front door, the man fired on troopers, who then returned fire and retreated, state police said.
The man subsequently barricaded himself within the home, police said.
Pennsylvania State Police then activated its Special Emergency Response Team to aid in removing the man from the home.
Police later discovered the man deceased inside the home.
Schell told the Tribune this morning his investigation is continuing.
Schell said it has yet to be determined if the man died from a wound or wounds received the exchange of gunfire with police or if any wound or wounds were self-inflicted.
An autopsy will be performed on the man, Schell said.
None of the responding troopers were injured in the gunfire exchange, police said. However, those troopers have been placed on administrative leave per state police protocol for such incidents, police said.