A Centerville-area man has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with failing to comply with sexual offender requirements.
Bradley F. Beck, 24, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a felony count of failing to provide accurate sexual offender registration information.
Police allege on March 24 Beck had failed to register his telephone number and two internet accounts — a Snapchat social media account and an email account — as required as he is a Tier 3 sexual offender. Police allege Beck is subject to lifetime sexual offender registration beginning in 2017, according to court documents.
Beck was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charge June 24 before Pendolino.