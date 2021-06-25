GREENVILLE, Mercer County — The preliminary hearing for a Jamestown man charged with attempted homicide has been postponed until July.
David Earl Jones, 54, was originally scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur on Wednesday. Instead, the hearing was continued until July 6 at 2 p.m.
Jones is charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville. Jones remains in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Jones is accused of inflicting a single .45-caliber gunshot wound to Schadt’s head and neck area shortly after 1 a.m. June 13, according to police. The incident occurred at a property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St. in Jamestown.
The shooting allegedly occurred after Schadt placed a tracking device on his wife’s car that led him to the Chestnut Street property, where he found his wife and Jones, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
Police reported that Schadt had arrived there and the men got into an altercation. Shortly thereafter, Jones allegedly obtained a firearm from within his vehicle and shot Schadt once, police said.
Jones was chief of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at the time of the incident, but was not acting in that capacity when the shooting allegedly occurred. The Jamestown VFD webpage and Facebook page still list Jones as chief, but George Heim, president of the board that oversees the department, said on Thursday that Matt Hollian had replaced Jones as chief.