A 24-year-old man accused by state police of strangling a woman and running over her foot with an SUV before head-butting a state trooper who responded to the incident is in Crawford County jail.
Tristan Kyser Bradley, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Bradley allegedly assaulted the woman at a residence in the 7,400 block of Main Street in Geneva on Thursday evening, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
According to the criminal complaint, Bradley “ran the victim’s foot over with a vehicle” and “choked the victim.” The complaint identifies the vehicle as a 2009 Honda Pilot.
Bradley is also charged with head-butting a state trooper and causing minor swelling around the trooper’s right eye.
Bradley faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Bradley is being held in lieu of $70,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 30.