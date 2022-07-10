Man accused of string of wine thefts
A Meadville man faces 14 charges, including 12 felonies, for allegedly stealing one bottle of MD 20/20 wine from the same city convenience store for 14 out of 15 consecutive days last month.
Steven William Crow, 62, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Each of the felonies he is charged with carries the potential of up to seven years in jail or $15,000 in fines if Crow is found guilty.
Meadville Police Department filed charges in the case against Crow on Friday. Each of the 14 charges alleges that Crow concealed a single bottle of the fruit-flavored fortified wine and took it from Quick Stop, 324 Pine St. The alleged series of thefts began June 12, according to police, and continued through June 26, pausing only on June 20.
The first charge in the list of 14 filed by police is graded as a summary offense and the second is graded as a second-degree misdemeanor. Each subsequent charge in the criminal complaint filed against Crow by police is graded as a third-degree felony, the lowest grade of felony offenses.
The 750-milliliter bottles of wine were each valued at $5.99, according to the criminal complaint
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 21 before Pendolino.
College sets open house at seven sites
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house on July 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. at seven of its classroom locations. A remote connection will be available for those who cannot attend in person.
Prospective students and guests will meet NPRC’s student services team and faculty at this interactive event, officials said. They will have the opportunity to learn about the affordable opportunities close to home, hear about the college’s history and mission, participate in a class demonstration, learn about the important role a Student Engagement Specialist plays in their educational journey, and hear from a current student about their experience at NPRC.
The locations for this open house include The Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville; Marilyn Horne Hall, Bradford; Warren-Forest Higher Education Council, Warren; Corry Higher Education Council; Potter County Education Council, Coudersport; Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties, St. Marys; 4 N.I.N.E. Center, North East; or virtual attendance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up at regionalcollegepa.org.
The last open house for 2022 is scheduled for Oct. 25.
• More information or to sign up: Visit regionalcollegepa.org.
Register/recorder collects $995K
Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $995,000 during June, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $995,291.74 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,164.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,698.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,547.
• Writ tax sent to state, $423.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $29,785.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $20,584.09.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $279,476.52.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $4,630.23.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $273,886.99.
• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $5,589.53.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $17,780.
• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $15.09.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,831.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,086.75.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $343,126.13.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $2,533.41.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.