WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A Union Township man accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl and possessing drugs has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is headed to court.
Brandon Hunter Frye, 22, of 17275 Eagle Crest Drive, waived all charges against him in court action before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Frye is facing a total of 14 charges, just over half of which are felonies.
According to West Mead Township Police Department, Frye engaged in various forms of sexual intercourse with the victim on May 28, 2020. Additionally, he is accused of driving under the influence and possessing a THC vape pen.
Frye is facing two first-degree felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor; three second-degree felony charges consisting of one count of aggravated indecent assault and two counts of statutory sexual assault; three third-degree felony charges for driving under the influence of a controlled substance; a first-degree misdemeanor charge for corruption of minors; three second-degree misdemeanor charges for indecent assault; and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted of all charges, Frye could face up to 104 years imprisonment and fines totaling $202,500. His arraignment took place on Feb. 19, also before Judge Pendolino.
Frye is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.