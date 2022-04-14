A Meadville man accused of setting fire to a bush last month in an attempt to set a building on fire and later setting a dumpster on fire is headed to trial on 10 charges.
The case against Ricklin Frederick Bayles, 46, of 440 Arch St. Apt. 4, was held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Charging documents filed by Meadville Police Department outline a series of incidents on March 22 allegedly involving Bayles.
According to police, Bayles set fire to a bush in front of a building on the 200 block of North Street with the intent to catch the building on fire, placing three people inside the building in danger. In addition, he is accused of setting fire to the contents of a dumpster in the 800 block of North Cottage Street. Two city fire trucks and four police officers responded to the incidents, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.
Police also charged Bayles with stealing a can of spray paint and with taking a woman’s cellphone in front of the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, which is also the location of the police department.
Bayles is also accused by city police of stealing rock salt valued at $6 from the police station.
A felony charge of possession with intent to deliver — Bayles was accused of attempting to sell the rock salt he had taken as methamphetamine to a police dispatcher— was dismissed at the hearing. In addition, a felony charge of criminal mischief was downgraded to a misdemeanor.
The other charges facing Bayle consist of a felony charge of arson, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of theft by unlawful taking, an additional count of criminal mischief, and one count of disorderly conduct.
Bayles remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.