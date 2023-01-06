GROVE CITY — An Illinois man is facing Pennsylvania State Police charges of indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself in Mercer and Erie counties last year.
Jason A. McAllister, 28, of Joliet, Ill., was arrested Dec. 29, 2022, by state police following an investigation into a Mercer County incident.
State police received a report on April 19, 2022, of a man exposing himself in the parking lot of Walmart near Grove City. Police later learned McAllister is accused of committing a similar act several hours earlier that same day at a shopping plaza parking lot in Summit Township, Erie County.
In both instances, women reported seeing him sitting in his vehicle with his genitals exposed.
Witnesses in Summit Township captured cell phone photos of McAllister, who was driving a white 2020 Tesla with a concealed license plate.
Grove City police assisted with the Pine Township incident, participating in a high-speed chase that went through Grove City and onto Interstate 80 westbound before authorities lost sight of the vehicle.
Search warrants for cellular tower data and for Tesla confirmed that a vehicle registered to McAllister was present at both incidents, and both witnesses provided the same description of the suspect.
Police obtained photos of McAllister, and they matched the photos of the suspect taken in the Summit Township parking lot.
McAllister was arrested in Joliet, and was been extradited to Mercer County where he faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, indecent exposure and careless driving.
McAllister faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 11 before District Judge Douglas E. Straub of Grove City. McAllister remains in Mercer County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond.
McAllister is charged by state police in Erie County with indecent exposure and fraudulent use or removal of a vehicle registration plate. He faces a preliminary hearing in that case before Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan on Jan. 17.
