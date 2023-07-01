“Summer Blast 2023” is underway at Meadville Area Middle School.
The five-week summer enrichment program, under the direction of social studies teacher Harrison Dixon III, welcomes 23 seventh- and eighth-graders Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants engage in project-based learning about science, leadership, communication and more.
Art infusions, taught by Claire Klima, takes on a scientific twist: Students are learning how to make their own paints from plants growing outside the middle school and then use the paint for some of their drawings they will display at the end of the session. Lee Scandinaro is teaching students how to care for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex garden and instructing them in the MAMS cooking class how to cook their own meals using some of the garden’s produce.
Creek Connections Director Wendy Kedzierski will expose students to a hands-on appreciation of Mill Run as they learn how to keep it clean and experience the math and scientific method required in taking water samples, testing and data keeping. Program administrator Nancy Smith has already taken the students on a virtual tour of the Paris Air Show and will continue to offer vdieoconferences on her trip through Germany.
Harrison Dixon will teach students leadership skills as they organize for the summer-end celebration with their families and program collaborators. Armendia Dixon will take the vocabulary students have been learning during the summer and design an old-fashioned spelling bee.
To top it all, students will explore local parks, trails and Presque Isle, visit the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, and chill out at a Pittsburgh Pirates game near the end of summer. Teachers are assisted this summer by Skyler Williams and Ethne Flinspach.
The effort is part of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mentoring Program at MAMS, which is funded by Pennsylvania Department of Education as a Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center.
• More information: Contact Harrison Dixon III at (814) 780-3111 or hddixoniii@gmail.com.
