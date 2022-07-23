The club-wielding crowds return to Terrace Street this weekend, where they’ll roam from one vacant residence to another that hasn’t been lived in for decades, but even gawking spectators have to admit: These mallet maulers know a thing or two about puttin’ on the Ritz.
Five years ago, it began as what seemed like a nonprofit’s offbeat experiment in summer fundraising. But when the Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic and Garden Party takes over a row of neighboring lawns on Sunday, it will do so as a staple of late July in Meadville.
“It’s that time of year,” said Josh Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society that puts on the croquet competition. “Break out the tweed.”
In keeping with the society’s general purpose and the history of the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum that serves as the location for several of the event’s croquet courts, the annual foray into croquet is period-themed.
Participants typically dress in the style of the Edwardian age from the first decade of the 20th century, though Sherretts noted that any vintage styles dating from the late 19th century to World War II would be more than acceptable and add to the variety. But even if prospective players don’t have a wardrobe full of tweed, they’re still welcome: Those unable to swing such sartorial expectations are asked to dress in white.
The action extends from the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum to Holland House, the mansion next door, and other nearby Terrace Street lawns. It typically draws more than a dozen groups of three willing to pay the $300 team registration cost, which brings with it lunch, dinner and period-themed libations. Sherretts said that early sign-ups suggest the event is likely to have more participants than ever before. Registration continues through noon today. For those who wish to join in the spirit without breaking a sweat on the croquet court, spectator admission is available for $40 and also includes entrance to the garden party that concludes the event.
To mark the event’s fifth year, the 2022 entry cost also brings some new elements to help immerse participants in the historical atmosphere. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., local band Shades of Time will play big band-era tunes from the porch of Holland Hall. Throughout the day, Sazerac cocktails will be available for the first time — a concoction featuring rye whiskey, a sugar cube, bitters and absinthe that Sherretts said Eleanor Davies recalled Reynolds family members enjoying when she moved to Meadville during World War II. Davies, who died in 2017, was a friend of the Reynoldses and a longtime supporter of the historical society.
In another nod to the former occupants of the museum, there will be races across Little Conneaut Lake, the pond located in the front yard of the Baldwin-Reynolds House.
The journal of William Reynolds, the first mayor of Meadville who lived in the home from 1847 until his death in 1911, describes “tub races” in the pond, according to Sherretts.
“If we can find enough interested applicants, we will have our own tub race,” Sherretts said. “Instead of antique washtubs, we will have inflatables.”
The races will be relays, with one team member crossing the pond one way and the other crossing back. The spectacle is likely to increase the curious looks the event tends to draw from passers-by on Terrace Street who are unfamiliar with the occasion.
“It’s a cool way to have some living history,” said Victoria Soff, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Recalling the looks from passers-by during past editions of the croquet classic, the event clearly made a positive impression, according to Soff. At a time when people in general are stressed by a wide variety of factors, it was nice to see something as relatively simple as croquet “bring out the best in people,” she said.
The event brought out the best in Casey Dixon in another way. Dixon, Soff’s fiance, participated in the event last year and took home a title — not for his croquet play but for his beard as winner of the “Best Facial Hair” award. In addition to three rounds of croquet culminating in a championship match during the garden party, the event also names winners in the categories of best outfits, best hat, best facial hair and more.
Dixon said he “didn’t expect accolades” when he trimmed his usual beard in preparation for the event and he didn’t attempt a period-style coif for his face — no waxed mustaches, no mutton-chop sideburns.
“I cleaned myself up — trimmed my neck a little bit, trimmed everything the way it should be,” said Dixon, still sounding surprised about about his win even a year later. “My beard is better than my croquet game.”
Dixon plans a similar, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” approach this year.
The facial hair contest, the other “best of” awards and especially the croquet matches are open to everyone, Sherretts emphasized, but there are not likely to be any easy victories.
“Seeing who’s registered thus far, there are several players who at least think they are ‘the bee’s knees,’” he said of the croquet classic. “There are people of all skill levels, but if you are there to be competitive you are going to have some good company.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.