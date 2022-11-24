TITUSVILLE — The kitchen of a Breed Street home was damaged when the kitchen's gas stove malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey.
The fire at the Murdock residence at 209 Breed St. happened when one of the burner knobs on the gas wouldn't shut off and causing food to overcook about 3:40 p.m., Lamey said. Fire spread from the stove top up into the microwave above and to the side of the stove, also damaging some cabinetry, he said.
Firemen arrived on the scene and were able to knock down the fire quickly, confining the damage to the stove and microwave areas of the kitchen.
There were no injuries, Lamey said.
Hydetown, Pleasantville and Cherrytree Township volunteer fire departments were placed on standby. Firemen returned to service by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
