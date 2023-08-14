VERNON TOWNSHIP — Scott Phillis is one of the owners of the Park Avenue Plaza and was a customer of Malady’s Meat Market for many years before it closed a little more than a year ago.
That was because owner Bill Malady retired.
Phillis said he spoke with Malady after that and Malady said he wanted to sell the business. Phillis was interested and spoke with a couple of other people and they decided to join forces to buy the local market — “and the rest is history,” he said.
After being closed for over a year, the market was reopened by Phillis, Trent Carr and Ryan Laver under the same name — with Malady’s blessing. Laver trained as a butcher under Malady for 10 years and “knows the ins and outs of the business well,” Phillis said. Malady’s had been in the community since 1974 with Malady and his father before him.
Malady’s has been in the Park Avenue Plaza since 1990 and has a long tradition of good meat, good service and a great reputation. “It is an asset to the Meadville community,” Phillis said, noting that it not only offers a variety of meat, but also cheeses and other items.
The store reopened in May and “it’s been great,” Phillis said about the response. He added he is “always happy to see the excitement when customers come in and say how glad that we are back open.”
“We are happy we made the right decision,” he added.
“I think from our standpoint it’s exciting to have the opportunity to serve the community,” he said, citing the long tradition started by Bill Malady and his father many years ago.
And, although retired, Bill still has input. “We still talk and we consult with him. He’s very good,” Phillis said, expressing appreciation to him.
Phillis also expressed appreciation to the many customers who have returned. “Summer is a great time,” he said about the business, noting that people are grilling and having people in their homes on vacation and as guests for other special occasions.
“We are very pleased so far,” he said of the response. “Let’s hope it continues.”
In addition to the three owners, Malady’s has one other employee.
Located at 19043 Park Avenue Plaza, Malady’s is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
