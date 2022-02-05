Years ago, my wife and I watched a Pee Wee League baseball game.
The game was going fine until someone hit the ball into shallow left field and the young boy playing out there missed the ball because he was picking posies. The ball rolled right past and he didn’t even know until the people in the stands were yelling at him to get the ball. He put the flowers down delicately and proceeded to run after the ball. During that time, multiple runs were scored. Some people in the stands were laughing, some were feeling sorry for kid and his parents, some were angry because this person was causing the team to lose, and some just didn’t care.
The player that missed the ball was either bored, on the team because his parents wanted him to play, he would have rather been anywhere else, never really wanted to play, or was totally distracted. For whatever reason, he did not have his head in the game.
I find the church very similar. We are in the middle of the serious game of life and many in the church do not have their heads in the game. Some are bored, and I wonder if they have really ever understood and fell in love with the game (Jesus). Some are there only because their parents wanted them to participate. Some would rather be anywhere else. Some are part of church because of convenience. Some are totally distracted. In the meantime, the enemy is scoring runs left and right. Have we been busy picking posies while the ball has rolled past us? Could it be that God has been yelling from the stands for us to wake up and go after the ball?
Here we are with the worst pandemic in decades and we aren’t praying, we aren’t showing the world what faith is, that faith is real, and that faith works. We aren’t leading with God’s love reaching out to a world in fear. We ourselves are hiding, picking posies while the ball rolls past us and runs are being scored by the enemy.
Jesus is either real or he isn’t. These are the times when our faith is tested, when we realize what we have built on, sand or rock. These are the times when you put your hands to the plow and not look back. These are the times when we renew are commitment to the game (Jesus) or make sure we even know the game (Jesus).
There is a game going on. What is your level of commitment? Lay the posies down delicately and go chase the ball. Be aware of the distractions that the enemy uses. Pretty flowers, things that take your attention away from the game are always out there. Keep your head in the game.
1 Corinthians 9:24 says, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.”
Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.