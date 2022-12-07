Do you like feeding the birds in the winter? The Crawford County Conservation District will host the outdoor program “Making Conifer Cone Bird Feeders” from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Woodcock Creek Nature Center
Participants will be able to make conifer cone bird feeders with District Educator Kathy Uglow at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1. This program requires registration.
Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on the District’s Facebook page.
