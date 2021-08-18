The Make A Difference Day project request hotline opens today.
The hotline, (814) 337-1251, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Sept. 29. Requests called in prior to Aug. 27 will be reviewed with priority, according to event organizers.
The 27th annual Make A Difference Day will take place Oct. 16.
Coordinated by United Way of Western Crawford County, the special day is when hundreds of volunteers come together to complete more than 100 small construction and general yard maintenance projects for low-income and senior residents. The projects tackled by teams of volunteers typically include leaf raking, general cleanup and small construction jobs.
Organizers stress that submitting an application doesn’t guarantee the project will be accepted. Volunteers will visit work sites to assess the safety and the scope of the project.