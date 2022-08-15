The Make A Difference Day project request hotline opens today, the United Way of Western Crawford County said.
The day of service features hundreds of volunteers completing small construction/general yard maintenance projects for seniors, low-income residents and nonprofit agencies throughout western Crawford County. These projects include, but are not limited to, leaf raking, trimming, cleanup and small construction/repair projects.
This year’s Make A Difference Day is Oct. 15. Starting today, applicants may call (814) 337-1251 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays for project requests. The deadline for small construction/repair projects is Sept. 16 and the deadline for general yard maintenance projects is Sept. 30.
Organizers stress that requesting a project does not guarantee project acceptance. Volunteers will visit each project sites to assess the safety and the scope of the project.
Service areas include Adamsville, Atlantic, Espyville, Hartstown, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Guys Mills, Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneautville, Harmonsburg, Linesville, Saegertown, Springboro and Venango.
