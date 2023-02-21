HARRISBURG — State representatives return to Harrisburg today to resume a legislative session that had ground to a stop over which party held majority rule.
Democrats now have a 102-101 voting majority — the party’s first since 2010 — following three special elections this month to fill vacancies in Allegheny County. That was the split following last fall’s midterm elections; however, the resulting vacancies created complications that Democrats and Republicans couldn’t overcome through negotiation.
The construct figures to be in flux as lawmakers seek election this year to municipal offices including Philadelphia mayor and Allegheny County executive. The thinnest of majorities allows virtually no wiggle room on either side when seeking to advance initiatives evoking partisan division.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, scheduled this week’s voting days on Feb. 7, the day of the three special elections. As shared Friday by Stephen Caruso of SpotlightPA, Rozzi shifted this week’s schedule from three regular session days to four days, today through Friday, for a special session.
That picks up where the lower chamber left off, resuming a special session to specifically consider a constitutional amendment proposal or legislative proposal — Rozzi says he’d like both — toward opening a two-year window allowing survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits in cases in which the statute of limitations has expired.
Rozzi has pledged to consider no other legislation until the lower chamber advances such measures. No legislation is even capable of consideration until the House sorts out operating rules that would determine how the chamber will be run this session.
Former Gov. Tom Wolf authorized a special session on this topic for the week after lawmakers in both the House and Senate were sworn into office on Jan. 3. Neither chamber made any headway. The House stalled on Jan. 9, the special session’s opening day.
“The House Democratic Caucus is eager to reconvene in special session this week where it will be singularly focused on creating the path to justice for survivors of child sex abuse that they deserve. The chamber will finally be at its full complement ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has a voice in this important debate,” Nicole Reigelman, spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, said Monday.
A spokesperson for the House Republicans didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.
The Senate itself gaveled out of the special session in just minutes. In its routine business, it authorized the constitutional amendment proposal.
However, Republicans in the upper chamber used their own respective majority position to amend the proposal over Democrats’ opposition. They added two other proposed amendments to the bill. One seeks to institute universal voter ID. The other would give the Legislature greater power in rejecting regulations authorized by executive agencies.
The latter measures are opposed by Democrats, creating a prickly scenario whereby House Democrats could be voting against the interests of sexual abuse survivors should Rozzi allow Senate Bill 1 to be put forward for consideration.
Rozzi is pushing for standalone legislation. But, even if it successfully moved through a divided House — and to be clear, that division exists outside the scope of the abuse-related proposal — it would face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate that already considered and advanced the three proposed amendments.
Voters have the final say in ratifying the state constitution. The soonest any proposed amendment would reach ballots would be the November general election. And unlike the Senate Bill sent to the House, voters would consider each ballot question individually.
