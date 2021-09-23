A major window replacement project will be done next year at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to award a $559,000 contract to replace and install 126 windows at the courthouse to United Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio. The firm was the lowest of four bidders on the project.
The project will replace single-pane glass windows at the courthouse that are from the mid-1950s when the courthouse was renovated and expanded. Most of the windows to be replaced fit poorly, resulting in both heating and cooling loss.
The replacement windows will be energy efficient, double-pane glass, according to Mark Phelan, the county's maintenance director.
The windows have been ordered, but there is an estimated six months of lead time needed to construct the windows plus another 120 days to have them installed.
Money from the county's $7.6 million grant of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds will pay for the project.
