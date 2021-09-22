The Crawford County Elections and Voter Services Office has begun mailing either absentee or mail-in ballots to registered voters who have requested them.
There have been approximately 4,100 requests so far for the Nov. 2 election, County Commissioner Christopher Soff said Tuesday. Soff serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The Crawford County Elections and Voter Services Office only mails absentee or mail-in ballots to individuals who have filed an application for such a ballot.
The mail-in and absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 election contain a total of four pages — two pages for statewide and local offices up for election, as well as two pages on judicial retention questions.
"Please read all instructions before completing the ballot," Soff stressed to voters who will use a mail-in or absentee ballot in the upcoming election.
"Make sure to sign and date on the appropriate lines on the return envelope," he added. "Make sure to put the ballot in the Official Election Ballot envelope and then into the return envelope."
Failing to follow the directions properly potentially could invalidate the voter's ballot.
Voters may either mail the ballot to the Election and Voter Services Office or drop it off in person.
If mailed, the voter must provide postage. Soff pointed out Pennsylvania only provided postage in the November 2020 election.
If a ballot is returned in person to the Crawford County Board of Elections Office at the courthouse in Meadville, it must be submitted by the voter in order to be accepted, Soff said.
All voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Crawford County Board of Elections Office to be counted in the election.
Soff also reminded the public the last day to register to vote or change voter registration for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 18 while the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 26.
