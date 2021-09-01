Allegheny College has been named one of the top 30 best liberal arts colleges in the U.S. in Washington Monthly’s 2021 college rankings.
Allegheny rose to No. 26 in the rankings, up from No. 34 last year.
The magazine's rankings are unique in that they recognize not only what colleges do for their students but also what colleges are doing for the country, Allegheny officials said in making the announcement.
The rankings rate institutions of higher learning based on the degree to which they:
• Recruit and graduate students of modest means.
• Produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing.
• Encourage students to be active citizens and serve their country.
“We are honored that Washington Monthly has again recognized Allegheny College’s commitment to access and affordability, the research experiences our faculty provide for students, and our engagement with communities near and far from campus,” Allegheny President Hilary L. Link said. “This national recognition also reflects the importance and impact of Allegheny College’s distinctive approach to education, which empowers students to consider multiple perspectives as they learn to solve problems and make a difference in the world.”
This marks the ninth consecutive year Allegheny has been featured among the best liberal arts colleges in the nation by Washington Monthly.