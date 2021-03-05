Dorothy (Dot) Luckock of Conneautville has announced she will seek reelection to Conneaut School Board from Region 2
Luckock plans to cross-file in the May 18 primary with her name to appear on both the Republican and Democratic party ballots.
Region 2 represents the boroughs of Conneautville and Springboro, as well as the townships of Spring, Summerhill and Summit.
Luckock currently serves as the school board's president. She has served on the board for more than eight years including service on its finance and athletic committees.
"Since the spring of 2020 there have been many challenges trying to balance the health and safety of our students and staff with the need for academics," Luckock said in making her announcement. "At the same time, I recognize that extra-curricular activities are a motivation for many students."
Luckock said she pledges to continue to serve with integrity if reelected to another term on the board.