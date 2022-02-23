There are more than 118,000 low-income Pennsylvanians who may be missing out on state tax refunds of $100 or more, the Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.
These refunds totaling an estimated $30.2 million are available through the commonwealth’s Tax Forgiveness program.
The state said there were 660 returns for a total amount of nearly $175,000 in Crawford County.
The Department of Revenue has been mailing letters to Pennsylvanians who may qualify for this relief to encourage them to take action to claim their refunds, officials said. Often the people who have missed out on claiming these refunds simply need to file a Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) and the appropriate schedule to secure the money they are owed.
“We want the public to know that there are refunds waiting for thousands of Pennsylvanians, including many low-income families and retirees who could greatly benefit from this money,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you have a neighbor, friend or family member whom you think may be eligible, please encourage them to check their eligibility and file a tax return with our department.”
One easy way to file your PA-40 and the required additional form, Schedule SP, is by using myPATH, the department’s free, online tax filing system.
Visit mypath.pa.gov and look at the links under the “Individuals” section on the homepage. You can click on either “File a Personal Income Tax Return for 2021,” “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2020,” or “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2019.” This will allow the taxpayer to file a return for the appropriate year and claim a refund through Tax Forgiveness. There is also an option to file the 2021 Personal Income Tax Return in Spanish by clicking on the “Presentar una declaracion deimpuestos sobre la renta personal de PA para 2021” option under the “Individuals” section.
Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to file the PA-40 and Schedule SP. Prior to filing your return, taxpayers will need your wage and tax information. The system will walk you through a series of steps to file your return and determine your eligibility for Tax Forgiveness.
Other free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor.