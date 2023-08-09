Kevin Tome of Warren County was presented with a commemorative check for winning the $1.86 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot on June 20.
Tome said his luck began with a shirt he put on the wrong way.
“I get up in the early morning, when it’s still dark,” Tome said. “So I put my shirt on inside out that day. When I bought the ticket, the lady at the counter said, ‘You know your shirt is on the wrong way.’ That’s the day I won! I think it turned out to be good luck.”
Tome went to work after that.
“My co-worker asked me, ‘Don’t you play Match 6?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He said, ‘Well there was a winning ticket sold in Youngsville, you may want to check your ticket,’” Tome said.
He remembered he had the ticket in his car and went to go check the numbers over lunch.
“My numbers matched! I was shaking!” Tome said. “I asked my co-worker to look at the ticket and he said, ‘Holy cow, you won!’ I told my boss I had to leave and went home to tell my wife. She started screaming!”
Tome said this prize will help him pay for college tuition for his two daughters, and means that he’ll be able to purchase a new car.
“Advice I have for other players out there is you have to play to win, and wear your shirt inside out, it might be your lucky charm,” he added.
