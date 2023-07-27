A month after it plummeted from the facade of a downtown building, a heavy piece of stone cladding remains squarely in the middle of the Arch Street sidewalk between Market and Water streets.
Temporary fencing erected almost immediately after the June 27 incident is also expected to remain in place indefinitely as similar facade elements are inspected and repaired, according to officials. No one was hurt in the incident.
Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department described the fallen object as a thick slate panel and estimated its size at several inches thick, over 1 foot wide and at least 3 feet long
“It was a good size,” Wiley said Wednesday.
A notice requiring an engineer’s inspection report and related repairs had been sent to Kinetic shortly after the incident, according to the chief. The firm has approximately 45 days to initiate its response.
“We’re in the process of getting it fixed and are seeking contractors,” Casey Pintagro, a retail sales manager with Kinetic, said Wednesday. “We should have updates as soon as possible.”
The slate fell early in the morning prior to the store’s opening, according to Pintagro, and within an hour of the incident being reported, city staff had the fencing in place. The Kinetic store, which sells phone and internet service, security products and other items, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kinetic owns two former Meadville Telephone Company buildings at the corner. The south-facing facade of the building at 227-229 Arch St. is distinctive due to its lack of windows, consists mostly of light-colored brick veneer. Eight evenly-spaced vertical runs of slate cladding extend up the full length of the building, dividing the brick into seven similar sections. Each run of slate consists of nine panels similar to the one that fell plus another smaller section containing a light fixture and horizontal runs of similar material at the top and bottom of the building.
The fallen section came from roughly where the building’s second floor would begin.
The building is included in the fire department’s two-year cycle of commercial building inspections, according to Wiley.
“We check those things, but it’s not always able to be seen by the eye,” he said. “It was one of those ones that no one had seen it. We’re not sure if it finally hit its age and popped or what the deal is, so we’re going through the steps of them having somebody check it, do a report, and see what needs to be done to fix this properly.”
The close call on Arch Street came 16 months after another incident involving falling facade elements on Chestnut Street. In late February 2022, hundreds of bricks fell from the near the top of the front of Hovis Interiors at 280 Chestnut St. No one was hurt in that incident either, though a parked car in front of the building was damaged.
Wiley led visual inspections of other downtown buildings after the bricks fell at Hovis and at the time said that a number of minor issues were detected before they evolved into major concerns.
