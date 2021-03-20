Jamie C. Longo has announced her candidacy for tax collector of West Mead Township.
Longo is seeking the Republican Party's nomination for the post in the May primary election.
Longo was an advertising and customer service representative at Armstrong Cable for 12 years. She was then recruited by Seton Catholic School to be its director of advancement, a position she has held for the last 13 years.
At Seton, Longo said she has developed and maintained a complete advancement program for Seton to engage in the community, as well as generate new students and funding for the school. As part of her responsibilities, she coordinates fundraising, annual giving, major gifts and interactions of the school with its alumni, as well as the community at large. Longo said she also has been instrumental in the implementation of technology, including social media, at Seton.
Longo also serves on West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department's "Cruizin’ for a Cauze" committee, which raises funds to support the department.
Longo said she'll use her experience with customer service and technology to create a more transparent, user-friendly way for township residents to pay and get information about their taxes. Longo also plans to have office hours at the West Mead Township Building. Longo will work hand-in-hand with the township and its residents.
"It is my hope that the residents of West Mead will reflect on my qualifications and years of experience to continue to allow me to serve our community," Longo said. "I believe in giving back to my community, and, if I am successful in my candidacy, it will be an honor and a privilege to serve the township that I am proud to call home."
Longo and her husband, Jason, and their two daughters have resided in West Mead Township for more than 20 years.