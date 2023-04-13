Toni Longo of Summerhill Township has announced her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for Crawford County coroner in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Longo has been an active emergency medical technician for 18 years. She currently is in her third term as ambulance chief with the Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service of Conneautville.
She is employed by Meadville Medical Center and has been an office specialist and biller for the last 12 years. She also has attended criminology and human service classes at Edinboro University.
“I believe I can make a difference in the coroner’s office, not only by meeting the legal obligations of the deceased person, but also by being caring and compassionate with the family of the deceased,” Longo said in announcing her candidacy. “I feel the coroner has an obligation not only to the deceased, but also to the family to be understanding, show care, and give dignity to their loved ones.”
Longo said she can keep the coroner’s office within its budget and still be thorough.
“It is also very important to work in a timely fashion,” she said. “Providing thorough investigations and protecting evidence is vital. I believe cultivating good working relationships with the local funeral homes, local and state police departments, as well as fire and emergency medical services, is essential to running an effective and efficient coroner’s office.”
Longo is a graduate of the former Conneaut Valley High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She also graduated from Laurel Technical Institute as a pharmacy technician and was her class’ valedictorian.
She and her husband, Drew, are the parents of three children.
