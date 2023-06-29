Longtime Meadville resident Armendia Dixon has excelled in numerous areas, particularly those related to education.
But there’s one thing Dixon, 85, could still use some practice with: retirement.
After retiring one time, for instance, Dixon went on to spend five years leading the former Crawford County READ Program in adult literacy. After retiring from that position, Dixon was convinced to lead the Meadville Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program at Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS). Now, after five years at the helm of that effort, Dixon is ready to try her hand at some down time once again.
She didn’t look ready Wednesday as she watched from the sidelines as students in the “Summer Blast” edition of the mentoring program played a quick game of Wiffle ball in the MAMS gym between exercises in leadership and communication and a video call to Germany.
Those who have encountered Dixon during her more than half a century in northwestern Pennsylvania schools are not likely to question much that she sets out to accomplish, but they might be doubtful about this. Even her son, Harrison Dixon III, an instructor in the summer program, was a bit skeptical.
“I’ve heard that many times,” he said during a pause in the game where he was serving as pitcher. “I don’t know if I believe her.”
Believe it or not, it’s official in at least one regard: The board of the Meadville Martin Luther King Scholarship Fund Inc., where Dixon has served as president since 2005, voted earlier this month to accept her resignation. Board member Nancy Smith — herself retired from teaching at Allegheny College — was named Dixon’s successor.
“She’s a tough act to follow,” Smith said, laughing. “We’re certainly going to miss her mightily. She’s done so much while she was president and it’s increased what we do.”
The effort to start the Meadville MLK Scholarship Fund began 55 years ago following the assassination of its namesake. Since then, it has helped to fund college educations for more than 150 Meadville students, providing approximately $325,000 in scholarships, according to the organization’s website.
The nonprofit also serves as the umbrella organization for other efforts, including the mentoring program, which is funded by a five-year Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education; the annual MLK birthday celebration dinner; the Savor for Scholars fundraising dinner; and the Meadville the Beloved Community Fair.
Dixon became president of the scholarship fund in 2005, but her career in education began decades earlier in the segregated Mississippi of the 1960s. After more than five years of teaching there, she moved to Erie and then Meadville, eventually serving as principal of Meadville Junior High, Meadville Area Senior High and Erie’s Strong Vincent High School.
Tom Washington, superintendent of Crawford Central School District, said Dixon had left an indelible mark.
“We extend our sincerest regards and well wishes to Dr. Dixon on the occasion of her retirement,” he wrote in an email. “Her immense contributions to both the Meadville community and Crawford Central School District have been truly invaluable. Dr. Dixon’s unique and irreplaceable presence leaves a lasting impact that will be remembered for years to come.”
After her time as a principal, Dixon went on to work as director of curriculum and instruction for Erie School District; earned a master’s degree at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate at Kent State University; taught at both colleges; and received the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service.
It’s a resume that her son, who had a front row seat to many of Dixon’s accomplishments, still finds virtually “unthinkable.”
“Countless people, from the time I was a small child, would stop us in the grocery store or wherever and thank her for what she has done for them,” Harrison Dixon said. “This is once in a lifetime — we’re not going to see someone like this, who gives their energy 150 percent every day, no matter what.”
Dressed in a red Meadville Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program T-shirt that matched the ones she had just passed out to the 26 students participating in the “Summer Blast” program, Dixon’s enthusiasm was evident Wednesday. Today, she explained, the program participants would be heading to Pittsburgh to see the zoo and aquarium and to enjoy VIP treatment at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
One sign of the extent of Dixon’s efforts is that it will take at least two people to fill the holes left by her departure. While Smith takes over leading the scholarship fund, the organization is searching for someone else to serve as director of the mentoring program. Dixon had been performing both roles.
And with Smith traveling in Europe for the next few weeks, someone was also needed who could oversee the mentoring program between Dixon’s official final day and Smith’s return.
Luckily, they found a volunteer — a recent retiree with some time on her hands.
So yes, Dixon is retiring “for real” this time but, she clarified, “That’s why I put ‘for real’ in quotation marks.”
