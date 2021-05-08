VERNON TOWNSHIP — A long-serving figure in Vernon Township government has officially retired.
At Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors, the retirement of secretary/treasurer Lori Swavey was accepted "with regret" by the supervisors. Swavey had been with the township for 16 years, according to Township Manager Robert Horvat.
As the supervisors accepted the resignation and during their comments at the end of the meeting, they complimented and thanked her for all she's done for the township.
"I would like to thank Lori for the years of service and dedication to Vernon Township," said Vice-Chairman Fritz Snyder. "In the four-and-a-half years that I have been a supervisor, I have witnessed what she has provided to the township. I believe a lot of our residents don't realize the many jobs or hats she wears."
Snyder said Swavey was the first person many township residents interacted with when they came into the township building, and also mentioned her work as treasurer on the French Creek Council of Governments.
Supervisor Gary Wagner, who was among the supervisors who initially hired Swavey, called her an "integral part" of the township.
The supervisors also appointed Swavey's replacement of the meeting, with Assistant Secretary Amie Steadman taking over the role. Steadman has been with the township for six years, Horvat said, with duties including providing clerical work for the Vernon Township Water Authority.
Steadman's salary was set at $45,000 a year. Horvat said the township will eventually start looking for a new assistant secretary, but was holding off on that for now.
"We're going to let Amie get settled into her new position before she starts training someone new," Horvat said.
