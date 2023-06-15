A city of Meadville zoning update nearly five years in the making appears set for at least the fourth revision since a draft was completed in late 2020.
Based on discussions at Meadville City Council’s study session on Wednesday, the latest overhaul appears set to remove guidelines originally billed as crucial components in an approach meant to emphasize residents’ interest in maintaining the character of their neighborhoods.
The resulting “building typologies” regulated structure forms and where various kinds of structures could be located — requiring buildings of two or three stories in some zones, for instance, or prohibiting flat roofs on apartment buildings in mixed-use districts.
The building typologies also left the proposed ordinance riddled with contradictions and inconsistencies, according to the city’s planning officer.
“If you’re feeling really confused right now, that’s exactly my feeling when I was reading this,” Peter Grella told council members after describing several inconsistencies that he had identified in the ordinance. “I don’t know how to pick up the phone and answer a developer when they say they want to develop a townhouse and I say, ‘Yes, you can build a townhouse, but you can’t use it as a townhouse.’”
Councilman Jim Roha has been consistently skeptical of the proposed zoning update since the first draft came before council, calling it overly restrictive and likely to discourage development.
“I won’t say, ‘I told you so,’ but when this first came out, these were the issues that I raised,” Roha said. “If you don’t understand them, and we don’t understand them, how is an investor in the community going to understand them and utilize them?”
The road to a zoning update
A primary goal of Meadville’s first comprehensive zoning update since 1994 was to provide greater flexibility, especially for the parts of the city where residential and commercial uses are side by side. And taking their cue from the My Meadville project, members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission worked to establish requirements that would maintain the neighborhood characteristics that residents said they valued.
Other goals were to make the city more pedestrian friendly and to make business areas in particular more attractive, commission members told council last summer.
In contrast to the traditional “Euclidean” zoning that’s typical of the city’s current ordinance and zoning legislation generally, the commission worked with consultants from the Pittsburgh-based Environmental Planning & Design (EPD) to develop a “form-based” approach to the revamped zoning ordinance.
Where traditional zoning splits zones according to land use, with some areas for residences, some for commercial purposes, form-based zoning addresses how people interact with the spaces they live and work in, placing more emphasis on physical characteristics of buildings and lots than on the particular activities the properties are used for, according to a January 2020 presentation to council by EPD Director of Planning and Policy Carolyn Yagle. A message left for Yagle on Wednesday afternoon did not receive an immediate response.
Grella, who was hired last summer, well after the draft ordinance was developed, said Wednesday that in its current form the proposal doesn’t achieve the flexibility that was its goal. It also introduces new problems.
Pointing to the general business and manufacturing zone located along the North Street corridor as an example, Grella cited examples of the contradictions he said would make it almost impossible to offer definitive answers to potential developers wondering what kinds of buildings are permitted where.
“This is the problem with the building typologies that I see: In one section of the ordinance,” Grella told council, “it says that you cannot have single-family residential detached houses or apartment buildings” in the general business and manufacturing zone.
“In another section of the ordinance it says that you can have residential single-family detached houses,” he continued. “It says that you can have apartment buildings. I do not know which of these was the original intention.”
Grella recommended removing all references to building typologies from the proposed zoning ordinance. Restrictions deemed important could be included elsewhere in the ordinance, he said after the meeting.
Of the ordinance’s 169 pages, 23 are devoted to defining 12 types of structures, complete with illustrations of examples and bird’s-eye views of acceptable lot layouts. Other sections of the document spell out the size requirements for lots and for the buildings themselves in the city’s various zones — often providing such data even for building types that had been prohibited in previous sections of the ordinance.
A signpost up ahead
In addition to years of work by the volunteers who make up the Planning and Zoning Commission, the staff members who assisted the commission, City Council members and others, the draft ordinance also represents a financial investment.
Thanks largely to a state planning award received by the My Meadville project, the city received a $25,000 grant to help fund the consultants who led the drafting process. The city added $10,000 of its own and the effort was supplemented with in-kind services from Crawford County and Allegheny College.
“Can we get our money back from the consultants if we have to redo it?” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel joked at one point. Vogel was project coordinator for the My Meadville effort that collected the public input underlying much of the work on the new zoning ordinance.
Instead of demanding a refund, council members will offer their responses to Grella’s recommendations during their next regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
Grella said he hoped to see council pass a final version of the ordinance by the end of the year.
Zoning regulations do not typically draw much public enthusiasm: No members of the public attended the study session on Wednesday; fewer than 10 city residents attended a series of three information sessions held last summer on the proposed ordinance.
Nonetheless, Roha has previously referred to the new zoning rules as “probably the most important economic development tool” available to the city.
With the likely removal of building typology restrictions he described as “simply counterproductive,” Roha’s skepticism toward the revised ordinance was somewhat tempered after Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s not as bad as it was,” he said.
