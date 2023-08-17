Electric vehicle charging locations across the region:

Meadville area

Allegheny College, parking lot, 519 Park Ave., adjacent to Bentley and Brooks halls; and parking lot, off East John Street, behind Vukovich Center for Communication Arts

Park Avenue Plaza, 19040 Park Avenue Plaza (routes 6, 19 and 322)

Palmiero Toyota, 16165 Conneaut Lake Road (routes 6 and 322)

Meadville Medical Center, Parking lot off Mohican Place, adjacent Meadville Medical Center Liberty Street, 751 Liberty St.

Jamestown area

Pymatuning State Park, 15573 Marina Drive, Jamestown.

Cambridge Springs area

Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 22534 State Rte 86, Cambridge Springs

Titusville area

Titusville Ford, 11430 Hydetown Road, Titusville, (Route 8)

