Electric vehicle charging locations across the region:
Meadville area
Allegheny College, parking lot, 519 Park Ave., adjacent to Bentley and Brooks halls; and parking lot, off East John Street, behind Vukovich Center for Communication Arts
Park Avenue Plaza, 19040 Park Avenue Plaza (routes 6, 19 and 322)
Palmiero Toyota, 16165 Conneaut Lake Road (routes 6 and 322)
Meadville Medical Center, Parking lot off Mohican Place, adjacent Meadville Medical Center Liberty Street, 751 Liberty St.
Jamestown area
Pymatuning State Park, 15573 Marina Drive, Jamestown.
Cambridge Springs area
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 22534 State Rte 86, Cambridge Springs
Titusville area
Titusville Ford, 11430 Hydetown Road, Titusville, (Route 8)
