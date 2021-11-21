Crawford County Planning Commission on Friday announced a location change for its November monthly meeting.
The meeting, which takes place Monday at 3:30 p.m., will be held in the conference room at the Crawford County Public Safety building, 632 Pine St.
Planning Director Zachary Norwood said the change in location was due to the likelihood that the assembly room in the Crawford County courthouse, where the commssion usually meets, will not be available due to ongoing election tabulation efforts.
The remote participation option in use since the pandemic began will still be offered from the alternate location, according to Norwood. The meeting is also open to in-person attendance. For those unable to attend at the time of the meeting, written comments can be submitted ahead of time to Crawford County Planning Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, PA 16335.
• More information: Contact the planning office at (814) 333-7341.