Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.