Sam Fiely of Meadville is among the thousands of people going to Washington, D.C., today to participate in the March for Life.
The march has been held annually since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.
This year’s gathering — 50 years after that decision — is the first since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe ruling last June. The high court’s ruling didn’t immediately ban abortion across the country, but made abortion access a decision left to each state.
Fiely, 20, is traveling with Erie-based People for Life and it’s his first time going to the march. He is one of seven Crawford County residents — three from Meadville and four from Titusville — among the 56 traveling by bus from Erie to Washington today. The bus left Erie late Thursday night to travel to the nation’s capital for today’s march.
Though Roe v. Wade may be struck down, “across the country, abortion still is legal,” Fiely said.
Those in People for Life look at the issue in a non-biblical way, according to Fiely. It has members from all political sides, with and without religion beliefs — they all believe in a right to life, Fiely said.
“If you can justify the taking of an innocent baby’s life, someone who has done nothing wrong, then you can justify violence for other events,” Fiely said of why he is going. “Even if it’s the worst kind of weather, we’ll be marching. I’m looking forward to it.”
Tim Broderick of People for Life said when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June “a lot of people thought the job was done. We’re working to dispel that.”
People for Life members continues its work in standing for life itself, he said. It isn’t a religious or devotional organization, though those kinds of groups are sometimes also interested in the March for Life, Broderick said.
It also isn’t a political organization, “but we do encourage everyone to be involved in the political process as part of being a good citizen,” he said.
Today’s March for Life event gets underway at noon with a rally on the National Mall near the Washington Monument, Broderick said. At approximately 1 p.m., the march will move up Constitution Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol.
The focus of the march has always been the Roe v. Wade decision and the Supreme Court, but with Roe being struck, the focus shifts to Congress, he said. Instead of proceeding to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, the march will turn south on Third Street and pass by the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, before turning to the east and proceeding up Capitol Hill on Independence Avenue.
After the march, many of the Erie people will attend a reception hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, whose district includes Crawford and Erie counties, and other pro-life members of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation, Broderick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.