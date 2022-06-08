Learning outdoors can be an enjoyable and fulfilling activity for a young student. It is with that idea in mind that The Learning Center K-8 School is seeking to build an outdoor classroom to make such an experience a more regular occurrence at the school.
While the space that the classroom eventually will occupy currently consists of just some foundational poles sticking out of the ground, work has been continuing steadily since the project was announced last year, and is still on schedule to meet its raising and dedication ceremony in the spring of 2023.
The classroom is made possible through a $108,600 grant from Green Mountain Energy’s Sun Club program. Green Mountain Energy is a renewable energy retailer, with the Sun Club being a part of the company which facilitates donations to nonprofit organizations pursuing sustainability-minded projects in areas that Green Energy services.
Johnny Richardson, club program manager, said the program is on track to reach $12 million in donations in the near future. However, even with that amount of money given, the outdoor classroom is a first in terms of projects the club has supported.
“This is a super unique project for the Sun Club, and one we’ve very proud to have funded,” Richardson said.
The lumber which will be used to construct the classroom is being sourced locally and harvested in sustainable ways, including by having parents of students attending the center donate some wood from their own properties. Students also got the chance this past winter to watch a tree get felled in the Blooming Valley area that will go into making the classroom, helping teach them how raw resources are turned into a final product.
“Most of us are just so disconnected from the natural source that makes the things we use every day,” said Annie Maloney, executive director for the Foundation for Sustainable Forests.
The foundation has helped the Learning Center maintain its surrounding forests and teach kids about sustainable forestry. When it came time for the center to write its grant application to the club, the foundation wrote a supporting letter for the application.
In addition to learning about how the classroom is being built, the Learning Center’s students are even getting involved themselves. Using pieces of wood marked and prepared by David Yasenchack, a Cambridge Springs-area timber-framing craftsman who designed and is leading construction of the classroom, students have been hard at work making wooden pegs which will hold the pieces of the classroom together.
A total of 125 pegs need to be made for the classroom, with students from both this school year and next set to contribute by making a peg.
“That’s an experience they’ll never forget and take it with them to what they’re going to do beyond the Learning Center,” said Dana Yeager, one of the co-founders of the center.
Scott Yeager, Dana’s husband and the center’s other founder, said much of the way the center teaches is “experiential by design,” with the students helping in the building process being a part of that.
As for how the classroom will be utilized once it’s finished, the center already has been coming up with ideas. One is to use it as a space for the family gatherings the school regularly holds.
However, it mostly will be used as its name implies: an outdoor classroom. When available, the teachers can choose to take their classes outdoors for education, even if the lesson itself doesn’t pertain to nature.
“Any of our teachers can bring the kids out for reading, math and writing,” Dana said.
It certainly has the teachers themselves feeling excited.
“We cannot wait,” teacher Chris McHenry-Glenn said. “It will be so wonderful to have this beautiful space to have our classes in.”
Teacher Simon Camp, who originally learned about the Sun Club and brought it to the school’s attention, helped guide the students in building 1/16th-scale models of the final classroom, an experience he called “really exciting” for the students.
For now, however, work continues on the full-sized classroom. The foundation poles, called helical piles, were laid recently. Helical piles are dug deep into the ground using a boring machine, some of them going 11 feet down into the dirt, but not disturbing the surrounding earth as much as laying concrete.
The school plans to hold a “raising ceremony” when the classroom gets closer to completion in the spring, where the wooden frame will be raised and put together.
