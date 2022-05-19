With warm weather finally reaching Crawford County and summer fast approaching, residents may find themselves drawn outside to enjoy nature and the various returning animals.
When planning an outdoor excursion, it’s helpful to know the best places to spot certain animals. For example, Pymatuning State Park presents an ideal location for aquatic birds, according to the park manager.
“I would say Pymatuning is mostly known for our waterfowl,” Dan Bickel said.
Various kinds of geese and ducks can be located around the park, though Bickel recommends the Pymatuning Spillway area and the state game lands along Teakettle Road as the best spots.
There are more than just waterfowl at Pymatuning. Eagles can be spotted in the park too, especially, Bickel said, from the observation area at the Linesville Fish Hatchery, located on the northern end of the park.
The Linesville Spillway is also well noted for the numerous fish which gather along it, eating food pellets and bread thrown to them by visitors. Bickel said the fish seen at the spillway are mostly common carp, a non-native species which was introduced to the reservoir many years ago, though visitors have reported seeing catfish as well.
For fans of scalier wildlife, the park will host an event on May 27 at 6 p.m. on Sugar Run Trail focused on Pennsylvania amphibians and reptiles. The trail is located on the southern area of the park off of Dam Road. Attendees at the event will search for everything from hellbenders, spotted salamanders and dusky salamanders, to even snakes like garter snakes and black snakes.
Not to worry, though, as Bickel noted there are not a lot of venomous snake species located in the area.
On the plant end of things, Bickel also recommended Sugar Run Trail. The 1-mile flat trail has numerous wildflowers along its path, including trilliums, trout lily and jack-in-the-pulpit.
“It’s an easy walk along the stream, but it’s our most scenic trail in the park,” he said.
Woodcock Creek Lake also presents numerous opportunities for spotting wildlife. Kathy Uglow, environmental educational specialist at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, counted beavers, birds, salamanders and even bats among the forms of wildlife that can be spotted around the lake.
That last type of animal is something the nature center is uniquely suited for in terms of local attractions. Numerous bat houses have been placed around the center, part of a project to keep track of the population numbers of the flying mammals.
“We’ve trying to keep an eye on the little brown bat species because they took such a big hit due to the white nose syndrome,” Uglow said.
Big brown bats — which, despite their name, are a completely different species from the little brown bat — are also found at the bat houses from time to time. Uglow compared the two types of bats to deer and moose. Relatively similar species, but ones different enough for their own classifications.
Uglow said the best time to spot bats is at sundown, starting around 7:30 to 8 p.m., with the bats especially becoming active around 9 p.m. in the month of July.
For daytime flyers, there are many species of birds which can be located near Woodcock Creek Lake.
“Definitely cardinals, black-capped chickadees, all kinds of woodpeckers, blue birds, blue jays, crows, just a ton of birds,” Uglow said. “I can’t even begin to name” all of them.
For flora, Uglow said violet flowers can be found around the lake, whether they be the typical colored ones or white violets. She also recommended the iNaturalist phone app for plant enthusiasts, as it has a feature which can identify species from a picture.
The nature center also has a guided tree tour map available, as well as many pamphlets containing information on nearby wildlife.
Across the county line into Mercer County is Goddard State Park which, according to the park manager, is most well known for three species of bird.
“The big three, I think from a lake-user standpoint and then of course someone just coming to Goddard, is your bald eagles, your great blue heron and your ospreys,” Mark Scarpitti said.
The park has a nesting pair of bald eagles located in a tree visible from the wildlife observation area of the park’s causeway. The birds also often perch in trees in the wetland areas around the park.
It is not known whether the eagles’ eggs have hatched, but if they had, Scarpitti said the baby birds have not left their nest as of yet.
Ospreys, meanwhile, are best spotted from the observation platform near the park’s boat launch 1. Raptors like the bald eagles, ospreys have more white on their bodies than on their heads, providing a visual contrast to the bald eagles.
“You’re going to see a lot of white on the wings, a lot of white on the body,” Scarpitti said.
Great blue herons are an all together different kind of bird. With long legs and necks, they walk in shallow waters along the shoreline of Lake Wilhelm in the park. They’re noted for their “striking” blue stripe above their eyes, Scarpitti said, which is the feature they get their name from.
As for plants, Goddard State Park goes big with its big feature. Falling Run Trail in the park, a less than a mile path, circles a ravine filled with hemlock trees.
Hemlocks, Scarpitti explained, are not found in Mercer County otherwise, making the ravine a unique attraction in the area.
For anyone looking to learn more about the park’s wildlife, Goddard State Park will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on June 18. On top of music and vendors, the celebration will feature numerous educational programs, many of which focused on the park’s wildlife.
Bickel, Uglow and Scarpitti also offered some advice for people planning to go out nature watching this year. Bickel reminded folks that if they’re going to go off a trail, to make sure to wear long pants and take precautions against ticks.
“Ticks are very bad this year, and especially Crawford County has high numbers,” he said.
Uglow said for nature enthusiasts to take precaution against excessive sunlight, making sure to wear sunscreen and hats, as well as watching out for poison ivy.
Scarpitti recommended bringing binoculars as the best way to spot species from afar and, above all else, he encouraged people to be attentive.
“A lot of times it’s just about bringing that pair of binoculars and being aware of what’s round you,” he said.
