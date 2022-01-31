The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Crawford County.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
The agency said heavy snow is possible with some areas getting more than 8 inches of snow.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the advisory said.
Rain will transition to snow Wednesday afternoon or evening, the NWS said. The heaviest snow accumulations and greatest impacts will occur Thursday into Thursday night. Snow
may mix with sleet or freezing rain Thursday.