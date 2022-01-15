Snow icon stock
It looks like Crawford County can expect up to a foot of snow in some areas through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the county starting at 7 p.m. Sunday and running through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The agency said heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 8 to 10 inches can be expected through Monday morning. Lake effect snow then develops by Monday afternoon with an additional 2 to locally 4 inches.

Storm total of snow could be around 12 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said.

The period of heaviest snow looks to occur between 9 p.m. Sunday night through 9 a.m. Monday morning.

"Lake effect snow then develops by the afternoon with additional accumulations," the agency said.

