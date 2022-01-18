The weather on Monday certainly proved it’s winter, but whether it’s a wonderland might depend on who you ask.
A snowstorm moved through the area overnight, leaving many Crawford County residents waking up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to plow snow on their driveways and roads. According to Kirk Lombardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office, a reading from the Meadville area at 8:40 a.m. Monday showed snow accumulation of 10.2 inches.
Based on National Weather Service records dating back to 1926, that is the most snowfall recorded for a Jan. 17 in the Erie area, according to Lombardy. The heaviest snowfall previously recorded on this date for that area was less than 4 inches.
“We’ve had the most today than any other day in the period of record,” Lombardy said.
While a hefty amount for Jan. 17’s in particular, Lombardy said Monday’s storm was “definitely not unusual” for this time of year. For example, records for the Erie area on Dec. 26, 2017, showed snowfall of 21.8 inches, which Lombardy said is the current record-holder for most snowfall in a single day for the region.
However, Crawford County isn’t out of the woods quite yet in terms of snowflakes. While Monday’s storm was caused by a combination of cold arctic air and Atlantic Coast moisture, Lombardy said the storm has also caused lake effect snow from Lake Erie. He said that should lead to around 3 to 4 additional inches of snowfall, though that is expected to stop sometime this morning.
It wasn’t just northwestern Pennsylvania feeling the effects of Monday’s storm. Lombardy said snowfall stretched from just west of Cleveland all the way to the northeastern United States, with the heaviest snowfall seen in New York.
“It’s not just us this time,” the meteorologist said.
Detractors of snowfall might receive a little relief, as Lombardy said a warm front moving into the area will push temperatures up into their upper 30s by Wednesday. However, that relative warmness is expected to be short-lived, as more cold air is expected to move in for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.
With the heavy snowfall, plows and salt-spreader trucks were a common sight on the road Monday. Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat said the township’s road crew first went out between 3:30 to 4 a.m. and were clearing roads well into the afternoon.
“It’s definitely a slow-and-steady situation,” Horvat said.
While a snow plow truck typically takes around two hours to do one of their routes, Horvat said Monday was “more like three or four hours” for a route.
“I think everyone has gotten stuck at least once today,” he said.
The trucks will be going back out this morning to put “the final touches” on the road, according to Horvat.
With the exception of the roads, Horvat said the township experienced no other major difficulties from Monday’s storm, though a few residents’ mailboxes were damaged by plow trucks. In such cases, Horvat said the resident should contact the township and, if the damage was caused by a plow truck belonging to the township, it will replace the box.
The snowfall saw the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) place speed restrictions on many major roadways in the state, though they were later lifted.
A section of I-79 near the Cussewago overpass was closed for around 45 minutes Monday after a tractor-trailer slid off the road. According to Vernon Central Fire Chief Donie Grinnell, wintry weather caused the truck, which was traveling north, to slide into the median and its rear compartment to block the lanes.
Vernon Central Hose Company and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. Grinnell said the driver of the truck wasn’t injured and there was only minimal damage to the truck, with the vehicle able to be driven from the scene.
With the heavy snowfall, Brian Knickerbocker, a firefighter with Meadville Central Fire Department, said that residents with fire hydrants near their home should remember to clear the area around the hydrants of snow.
Knickerbocker said a diameter of around 3 to 4 feet should be cleared.
One area which was surprisingly unaffected by the storm was electrical systems. Amanda Rhoades, engineering operations supervisor with Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, said the electrical provider had no outages reported on Monday and only a single on Sunday which was unrelated to the storm.
“We were just as surprised,” Rhoades said.
Penelec, meanwhile, reported only two outages in Crawford County, according to the outage map on the company’s website.
The storm also meant big sales for some local businesses.
Paula Holabaugh, manager at Ralston’s Hardware at Conneaut Lake, said there was a run on winter weather supplies Saturday and Sunday, with items like salt, propane, heat tapes and more flying off the shelves.
The biggest selling item, according to Holabaugh, was snow shovels, which the store completely sold out.
“We’ll have more shovels Wednesday, but we’re out until then,” she said.
