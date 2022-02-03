A winter snowstorm is expected to hit Crawford County this afternoon and continue into the night, with accumulation of up to 11 inches predicted.
Tom Atkins, meteorologist with WJET-TV in Erie, said a low pressure area rising up from the south will bring with it a wide-ranging snowstorm sweeping several states.
“This is huge,” Atkins said Wednesday. “The warnings are probably from New England to Texas.”
The first sign of the storm is expected to be seen this morning. Rain continuing from Wednesday may turn into mixed precipitation, with the possibility of a small amount of snow accumulation. Atkins such snowfall will only be around an inch, however.
The serious part of the storm will begin in the afternoon, Atkins said, reaching across the county and dropping a hefty amount of snow in all areas.
“I’d say what you’re looking at down there probably anywhere from 7 to 11 inches from south to north,” he said.
This snowfall will mix with some speedy winds. Atkins said to expect gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, potentially reducing visibility. The snow and ice formed by the cold temperatures could also cause trouble for afternoon commuters.
“I’d be concerned about the evening rush hour,” Atkins said.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) issued an advisory on Wednesday regarding driving conditions during the storm. According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather occur during the winter.
The association advised drivers to stay home or, if they do go out, to leave early. Drivers should slow down, avoid tailgating, and never use cruise control on slippery roads. Should a vehicle start to skid, drivers should continue to steer in the direction they want their car to go.
AAA also recommended drivers get their batteries tested, replace worn-out windshield-wiper blades, inspect tires for wear, and carry an emergency kit in their vehicles to prepare for winter. Such a kit should include sand or cat litter, a small shovel, flashlight, an ice scraper or snow brush, booster cables, a blanket, gloves or mittens, and flares or reflective triangles.
While the storm is bringing a lot of snow, temperatures will not drop significantly, according to Atkins. He predicted highs in the upper 20s to low 30s today. Things will be colder Friday, however, with temperatures not climbing higher than 20 degrees.
Heading into next week, Atkins called for highs in the low-to-mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s. There should not be much precipitation or snowfall for the week, however.