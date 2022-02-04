Mother Nature brought another heavy dose of winter weather to Crawford County again on Thursday, as the area felt the cold, snowy conditions of a wide-ranging storm that stretched across multiple states.
Tom Atkins, a meteorologist with WJET-TV, said northwestern Pennsylvania should expect between 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation by the time the storm ends sometime this morning. While Atkins said some “nuisance snow” might fall today, it will only be minor amounts compared to the greater snowfall Thursday.
That is not to say things will be entirely pleasant today weather-wise. Whereas snow was in the forecast Thursday, temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-teens today.
“If you drop to 14, 15 degrees and you got some wind on, you’re going to keep the wind-chill factors in the single digits,” Atkins said.
The meteorologist cautioned residents about potentially decreased visibility today as wind blows around the already fallen snow.
The snowfall made driving conditions poor Thursday, as municipal and private companies fought to clear snow. Allen Clark, emergency management agency coordinator for Crawford County, said the county’s 911 service received numerous calls for crashes, though none with serious injuries.
“There’s probably been about a dozen or more motor vehicle accidents, from minor to disabled motor vehicles,” Clark said, further mentioning such calls were coming from across the county.
Clark said the county appreciates residents who stayed home on Thursday or who drove carefully if they did go out. He also asked that members of the public check in on family and friends, especially the elderly, and make sure they were safe.
Clark suggested that people should have an emergency weather kit prepared, adding that instructions on making one could be found on the website ready.gov.
The storm has been lenient on power lines. Northwestern Regional Electric Cooperative, Penelec and Penn Power reported no storm-related outages as of Thursday afternoon.
“It’s been very quiet today,” Amy Wellington, director of communications for Northwest REC, said Thursday afternoon.
Wellington attributed the lack of outages to the company clearing the power line rights-of-way and keeping trees and other debris from falling on them. Even still, the company has work crews on standby in case of power failures.
At Penn Power, which includes in its coverage southwestern Crawford County, spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said the company was keeping an eye on potential freezing rain in southeastern Ohio, which might move into Pennsylvania.
“Freezing rain and ice are really the elements that are most concerning to us,” she said.
However, Todd Meyers, a spokesperson for Penelec, which is a sister company to Penn Power under the FirstEnergy Corp. umbrella, said those rains likely will miss Crawford County for the most part, landing more in southwestern Pennsylvania such as around Allegheny County.
“It’s really the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania, tucked against the West Virginia line and the Ohio line,” he said.
Meyers explained that freezing rain is a bigger factor for power lines than snow, as ice can quickly add weight onto electric cables or trees hanging over top of them. It takes around a quarter-of-an-inch of ice for the safety of power lines to become concerning, Meyers said, with half-an-inch leading to “catastrophic damage.”
Even though the freezing rain is predicted to miss Crawford County, Meyers said Penelec has preparations in place for any outages caused by the storm. Vehicles were inspected “with a fine-tooth comb” ahead of the storm to make sure they are in working order, and staff are on standby to respond in case of power failures.
As Penelec covers more than just Crawford County, crews may be called in from, or sent away to other areas depending on where failures occur.
“As the storm develops and as we see where there is damage, we can move our Penelec crews from other areas,” Meyers said.
Meyers cautioned people to stay away from any kind of downed wires, which can still be live even if they appear inert. He said people should maintain a distance of at least 30 feet away from any wires, and especially keep kids and pets away.
He also said residents should not try to trim away trees or foliage which has fallen onto or begun leaning toward a wire, as electricity could arc into metal tools from a distance.
“Just stay well clear,” he said.
Crawford County customers who receive their power from a FirstEnergy company can report an outage by calling (888) 544-4877, by texting OUT to 544487 or click the “Report Outage” link on firstenergycorp.com. Those receiving power from Northwestern REC can report an outage at (800) 352-0014.