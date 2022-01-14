The phaseout of 3G cellular telephone networks and service this year may keep those with older cellphones from making or receiving calls and text messages including reaching 911 emergency services.
State and local officials urge those with older cellphones to contact their cellphone service provider now to determine if the device is compliant.
The nation’s three major wireless carriers — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile — plan to shut down their 3G networks as early as February. The wireless carriers are moving to 5G, or fifth generation, networks to accommodate more advanced cellular services.
The changeover means many older phones won't be able to make or receive calls and text messages or use data services. Other devices that rely on 3G connectivity — medical alert devices, tablets, smart watches, home security systems, and in-vehicle safety, security, and roadside assistance systems — also may be affected.
Most users of these services will be notified directly by the carriers if this discontinuation affects them.
However, users of older phones that are used only for a 911 connection may not receive the notification if they do not have active service with a carrier.
Organizations that serve the homeless or survivors of domestic violence sometimes provide clients with older phones without a service plan for making emergency calls. Users of these types of 911 only phones should check with the organization that provided the phone about their options.
"Those with a cell phone that has just 911 service may stop and they won't be able to call 911 — and that's a concern on our part," said Greg Beveridge, director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety, which oversees the county's 911 system.
"The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant," Jeff Boyle, PEMA Deputy for 911, said in a statement. "It’s important to plan now so you don’t lose connectivity."
MORE INFORMATION
Low-income individuals concerned their 911 only phones will no longer be supported by the elimination of 3G cellular networks should consider applying for service through the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Information on eligibility, participating providers, and the application process may be found online at lifelinesupport.org.