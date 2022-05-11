WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — West Fallowfield Township will hold its annual cleanup day on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building.
Proof of residency is required.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, toxic or hazardous materials, used automotive parts, electronics (TVs, computers, printers), propane bottles with valves, old lumber, shingles, concrete and plywood. Car batteries will be accepted if separated from other items.
Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted if freon is removed by a registered technician and an accompanying certificate of removal is brought.